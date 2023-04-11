Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $230.67 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $230,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

