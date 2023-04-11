Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Autodesk worth $190,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

