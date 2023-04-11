Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,994 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of CME Group worth $188,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $242.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.