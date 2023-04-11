Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $196,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

