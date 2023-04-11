Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,688 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $182,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $251.79. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.