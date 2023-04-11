Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $195,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

