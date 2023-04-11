The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $190,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

