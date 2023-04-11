O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $221,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $869.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $832.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $812.49.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

