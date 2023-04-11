Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $233.94 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Southern worth $233,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

