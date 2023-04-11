Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 146,829 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.56% of Parker-Hannifin worth $210,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 390,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,632,000 after acquiring an additional 187,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

NYSE PH opened at $315.17 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

