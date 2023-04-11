Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 191,075 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191,075 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Target worth $233,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

