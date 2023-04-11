Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of NXP Semiconductors worth $202,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.