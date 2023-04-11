Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,733 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $237,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $379.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.61.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

