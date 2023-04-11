Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $180.11 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,559,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of VICI Properties worth $180,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

