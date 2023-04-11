Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $246.88 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $246,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $323.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

