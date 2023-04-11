Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 37,885 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of ServiceNow worth $245,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $472.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $534.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.34 and a 200 day moving average of $413.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

