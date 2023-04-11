Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.22% of Coinbase Global worth $258,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.21 per share, for a total transaction of $370,471.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,220.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 216,098 shares worth $13,146,723. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

