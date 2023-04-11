Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 427,840 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $248,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

