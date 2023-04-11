Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $261.29 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $261,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $311.46 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.32 and its 200-day moving average is $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.