Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $265.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,152,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.02% of Exact Sciences worth $265,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

