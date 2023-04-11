Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $292.80 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Medtronic worth $292,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Get Rating

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

