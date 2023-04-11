MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 513,607 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $13,099,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

