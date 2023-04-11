Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,093 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

