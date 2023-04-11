MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

