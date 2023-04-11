Patron Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

MRK opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $285.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

