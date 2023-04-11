Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 155.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $177.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

