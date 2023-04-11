Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,687 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

SRE opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

