Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 875 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

