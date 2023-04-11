Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $141,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market cap of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
