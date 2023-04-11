Ballentine Partners LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

