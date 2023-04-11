Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

