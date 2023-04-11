International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

