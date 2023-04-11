PFG Advisors Has $1.26 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

