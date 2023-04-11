International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,525 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEP stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.