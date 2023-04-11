International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,267 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

CLF opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $32.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

