Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,653 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $242.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day moving average is $219.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

