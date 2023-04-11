Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

