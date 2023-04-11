Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $292,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $196.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

