M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

