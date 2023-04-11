J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

