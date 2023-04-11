International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

