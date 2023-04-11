International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5,375.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

COF stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

