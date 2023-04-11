Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $175,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

