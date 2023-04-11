New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.26 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $360.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

