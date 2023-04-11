2,000 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

