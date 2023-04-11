Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 11,633 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

