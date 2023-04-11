MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $310,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $456,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,384.44.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,251.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,195.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.