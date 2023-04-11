Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

