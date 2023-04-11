1,750 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

