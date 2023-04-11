Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 94 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $452.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

